Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,700 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the March 31st total of 301,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.12. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $121.72.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,956 shares of company stock worth $9,881,704. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

