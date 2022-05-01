Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Intrum AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$25.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. Intrum AB has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35.

Get Intrum AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intrum AB (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 310 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.