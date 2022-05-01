Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the March 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VKQ opened at $10.42 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

About Invesco Municipal Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

