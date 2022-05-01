Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the March 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE VKQ opened at $10.42 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34.
About Invesco Municipal Trust (Get Rating)
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.