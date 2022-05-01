Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Up 53.5% in April

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the March 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of IQI stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $13.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 137,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 29,845 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 58,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

