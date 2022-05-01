Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Up 53.5% in April

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the March 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of IQI stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $13.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
