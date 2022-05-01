Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the March 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 4,378,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,594,000 after acquiring an additional 72,316 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 24,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the third quarter worth $267,000.

NASDAQ IUS traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 36,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,002. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.59.

