Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the March 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.06. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 980,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,677,000 after purchasing an additional 181,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 153,254 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 236,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 145,142 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,276,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 118,182 shares during the period.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

