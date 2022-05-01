ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,786,000 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the March 31st total of 3,452,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded ioneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get ioneer alerts:

OTCMKTS GSCCF traded up 0.02 on Friday, reaching 0.49. The company had a trading volume of 21,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,923. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.46. ioneer has a 52 week low of 0.21 and a 52 week high of 0.64.

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. It owns 100% interest in the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018. ioneer Ltd was incorporated in 2001 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.