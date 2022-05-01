iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Brokerages expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) to post $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.13 billion. iQIYI posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year sales of $4.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover iQIYI.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 77.71% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price objective for the company. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

IQ stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.80. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $85,872,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,415,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,225 shares during the period. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth $4,955,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iQIYI by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,799,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,546 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth $44,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile (Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.