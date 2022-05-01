iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.17 Million

Analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) will post $87.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.75 million to $89.32 million. iRhythm Technologies posted sales of $74.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year sales of $407.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $405.23 million to $409.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $486.23 million, with estimates ranging from $465.32 million to $501.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.07.

In related news, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $344,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 3,161 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $419,369.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $123.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.37 and its 200-day moving average is $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.48. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $169.54. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.14.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.