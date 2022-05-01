iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th.

IRBT opened at $50.65 on Friday. iRobot has a 12-month low of $48.36 and a 12-month high of $111.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $455.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.28 million. iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in iRobot by 3.3% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iRobot by 13.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iRobot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iRobot by 50.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in iRobot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

