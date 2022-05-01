ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) will announce $183.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.50 million and the lowest is $181.96 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year sales of $812.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $803.04 million to $830.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. ironSource’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ironSource in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IS opened at $3.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. ironSource has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

