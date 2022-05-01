iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,300 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the March 31st total of 450,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,636,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of USIG stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.53.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.
