iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,300 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the March 31st total of 450,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,636,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of USIG stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,386.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,061,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,993,000 after buying an additional 2,855,469 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,820,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,029,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,190,000 after buying an additional 34,728 shares during the period.

