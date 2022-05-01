iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Down 31.6% in April

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,600 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 743,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $54.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.39.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.
