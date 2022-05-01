iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Down 31.6% in April

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,600 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 743,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $54.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,354,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,417,000 after buying an additional 4,765,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,440,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,024,000 after buying an additional 4,569,874 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,290,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,645,000 after buying an additional 1,741,437 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 692.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,690,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,906,000 after buying an additional 1,477,285 shares during the period.

