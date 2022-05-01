iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Up 47.0% in April

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ WOOD opened at $90.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.90. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 74,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 38,620 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $982,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

