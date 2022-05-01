iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,090,000 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the March 31st total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,073,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.46. 8,894,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,171,216. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.03. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $84.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after buying an additional 57,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,030,000 after buying an additional 66,314 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

