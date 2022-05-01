ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ITTOY opened at $11.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $17.36.

Get ITOCHU Techno-Solutions alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ITOCHU Techno-Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, and data center and support services in Japan, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Enterprise Business, Distribution Business, Telecommunication Business, Regional and Social Infrastructure Business, Financial Services Business, and IT Services Business.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.