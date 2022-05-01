Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Up 40.6% in April

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the March 31st total of 39,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

ITRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of ITRN stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.38. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $29.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 12.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

