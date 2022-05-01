J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey Purchases 3,000 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

WAL stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $124.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average of $100.87.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAL. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.