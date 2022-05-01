Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Down 32.3% in April

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

JPOTF opened at $0.07 on Friday. Jackpot Digital has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Jackpot Digital

Jackpot Digital Inc develops, markets, leases, and provides electronic table games. It offers multiplayer gaming products, such as poker and casino games to the cruise ship and regulated casino industries. The company also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games.

