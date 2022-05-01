Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Down 37.7% in April

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 88,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,289. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.29. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $71.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

