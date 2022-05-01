Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Short Interest Down 32.9% in April

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the March 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:JUGG opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $446,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $490,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

