JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Short Interest Up 48.4% in April

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the March 31st total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 789,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,837,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,619,001.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JELD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.79. 1,011,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.36. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

