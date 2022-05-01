JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Short Interest Update

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:JSCPY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.39. 581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29. JSR has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $39.75.

Get JSR alerts:

JSCPY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded JSR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of JSR in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene, and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers, etc.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.