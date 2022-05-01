Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Juniper Networks reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $534,150,000 after buying an additional 432,592 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $278,957,000 after buying an additional 103,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $255,984,000 after buying an additional 255,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $185,372,000 after buying an additional 83,548 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNPR opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

