Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Short Interest Update

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,306,300 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the March 31st total of 2,374,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 389.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHOTF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. 2,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,847. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. Kahoot! ASA has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $10.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHOTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

