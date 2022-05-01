Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Short Interest Update

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the March 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on KARO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.16.

Get Karooooo alerts:

KARO stock traded down $2.29 on Friday, hitting $29.70. 15,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,587. Karooooo has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $634.99 million and a P/E ratio of 28.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARO. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Karooooo by 19,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Karooooo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Karooooo by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Karooooo (Get Rating)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.