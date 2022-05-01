Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Short Interest Down 36.4% in April

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the March 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ KSPN traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. 44,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,976. The company has a market cap of $15.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kaspien has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Kaspien will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaspien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Kaspien worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Target, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

