Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ KSPN opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kaspien has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $28.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) by 273.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Kaspien worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 35.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaspien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Target, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

