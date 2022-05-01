Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, precision machinery and robot, ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

