KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Short Interest Up 46.1% in April

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the March 31st total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Get KB Home alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in KB Home by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $2,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.43. 1,596,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,128. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

KB Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.