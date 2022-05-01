KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Short Interest Up 46.1% in April

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the March 31st total of 3,710,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KBH. UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 58.6% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 195.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after buying an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 14.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $2,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $32.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,128. KB Home has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

