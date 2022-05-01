Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KCGI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth about $7,332,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,571,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 189,691 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 378,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 167,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000.

Shares of NYSE:KCGI opened at $9.92 on Friday. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete acquisitions across a variety of subsectors within the industrials sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

