Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Short Interest Update

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,900 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the March 31st total of 513,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of Kimball International stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. Kimball International has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.40 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.96%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.25%.

In other news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball International during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kimball International by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Kimball International by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Kimball International in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Kimball International by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/cafÃ© areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

