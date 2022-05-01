Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,892,500 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the March 31st total of 2,783,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,865.6 days.
OTCMKTS:KCDMF remained flat at $$1.35 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $1.90.
About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (Get Rating)
