Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $35.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.10 million and the lowest is $32.89 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $39.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $133.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.92 million to $150.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $139.04 million, with estimates ranging from $116.38 million to $161.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.43 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.74. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 43,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,694,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

