Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Down 34.9% in April

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the March 31st total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.43 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

