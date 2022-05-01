KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.96.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,619,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $783,509,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,158,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $389,956,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 132.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,988,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

