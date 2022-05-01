KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the March 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 807,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 49,435 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 32.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 21,669 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of KIO stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

