Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

VOPKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Vopak to €37.40 ($40.22) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Koninklijke Vopak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Koninklijke Vopak alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VOPKY opened at $26.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.63. Koninklijke Vopak has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $49.45.

Koninklijke Vopak ( OTCMKTS:VOPKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.65 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Vopak will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.1027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.64%.

About Koninklijke Vopak (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.