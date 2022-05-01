KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in April

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KP Tissue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPTSF remained flat at $$8.60 on Friday. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

