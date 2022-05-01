Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Short Interest Up 52.6% in April

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the March 31st total of 38,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Kubient from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kubient by 64.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Kubient during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kubient during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Kubient during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Kubient during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter. Kubient had a negative net margin of 375.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.47%.
About Kubient (Get Rating)
Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.
See Also
