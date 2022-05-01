Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Down 60.9% in April

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the March 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KUBTY traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kubota has a one year low of $81.60 and a one year high of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.04.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.37). Kubota had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Kubota will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KUBTY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kubota from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

