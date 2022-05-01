Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Short Interest Update

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the March 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kuke Music during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kuke Music during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Kuke Music during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KUKE opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Kuke Music has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

