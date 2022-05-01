Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,800 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the March 31st total of 431,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.
LNNGF stock remained flat at $$7.33 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. Li Ning has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $13.72.
Li Ning Company Profile (Get Rating)
