Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,800 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the March 31st total of 431,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.

LNNGF stock remained flat at $$7.33 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. Li Ning has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $13.72.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Li Ning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.