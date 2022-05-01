Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the March 31st total of 198,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASG. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

ASG opened at $6.50 on Friday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

