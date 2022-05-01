Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Life On Earth stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 58,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,013. Life On Earth has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.
About Life On Earth (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Life On Earth (LFER)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Life On Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life On Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.