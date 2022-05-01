Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Life On Earth stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 58,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,013. Life On Earth has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

Get Life On Earth alerts:

About Life On Earth (Get Rating)

Life On Earth, Inc operates as a cloud enterprise software developer/provider. The company's products are designed to help organizations innovate and modernize legacy systems while minimizing cost and risk of business disruptions and ensure regulatory compliance. It focuses on technologies that include Internet-of-Things (IoT), security, enterprise legacy software modernization, personal data and privacy compliance, enterprise software maintenance, and governance, as well as lite blockchain technology.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Life On Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life On Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.