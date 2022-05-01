Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Short Interest Update

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVRGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,600 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 448,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Liquid Media Group stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. Liquid Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Liquid Media Group by 1,583.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 186,800 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Liquid Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liquid Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Liquid Media Group by 6,926.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 69,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Liquid Media Group (Get Rating)

Liquid Media Group Ltd. provides business solutions empowering independent IP creators to package, finance, deliver, and monetize their professional video IP worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with Slated, Inc Liquid Media Group Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

