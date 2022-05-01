Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Short Interest Update

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,600 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 448,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Liquid Media Group stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. Liquid Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Liquid Media Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Liquid Media Group by 1,583.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 186,800 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Liquid Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liquid Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Liquid Media Group by 6,926.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 69,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. provides business solutions empowering independent IP creators to package, finance, deliver, and monetize their professional video IP worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with Slated, Inc Liquid Media Group Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquid Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquid Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.