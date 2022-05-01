LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Update

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of JSGRY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031. LIXIL has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $61.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04.

Get LIXIL alerts:

About LIXIL (Get Rating)

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials and housing equipment worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments. The LWT segment offers sanitary ware, shower toilets, water faucets, washstands, bathtubs, prefabricated bathrooms, smart products, showerheads, washstand fixtures, washstand cabinet units, kitchen systems, etc.; and tiles for houses and buildings, and internal decorative tiles, etc.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LIXIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIXIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.