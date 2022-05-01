LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Update

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of JSGRY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031. LIXIL has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $61.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04.
