Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the March 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,947,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,178,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,602,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 8,846,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.56) to GBX 45 ($0.57) in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.74) to GBX 61 ($0.78) in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.19.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

