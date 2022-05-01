loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Update

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 887,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of LDI stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 629,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $948.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.10. loanDepot has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $20.98.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that loanDepot will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.34.

In other loanDepot news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 1,010,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $3,677,557.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,258,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,610,817 and have sold 225,000 shares valued at $858,000.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in loanDepot by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after buying an additional 1,478,331 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 1,293.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 951,819 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,705,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 3,251.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 585,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

